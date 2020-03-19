Toddy shops auctioned

The Excise Department auctioned around 80% of the toddy shops in the district on Wednesday.
Though the sale was initially held at the district collectorate, it was later shifted to the office complex of the department at Kacheripady after some officials objected to the crowding of people at the venue.
Of the 112 groups, a cluster of toddy shops, 88 were sold on the day, an Excise official said.
According to the official, all those who attended the sale had worn gloves and masks. Hand sanitisers were also provided at the venue. A medical team from a city hospital was also present there, he said.
Protest taken out
Meanwhile, Youth Congress activists took out a protest march to the Excise office alleging that authorities flouted safety norms while selling off toddy shops.
Youth congress leaders Titto Antony, Manu Jacob and Sijo Joseph led the protest.
