Toddy shop worker arrested on charge of serving drink to minors

November 16, 2022 10:50 pm | Updated 10:50 pm IST - KOCHI

Excise officials on Tuesday arrested a toddy shop worker at Kothamangalam on the charge of serving toddy to minor school students. The arrested is Binsu Kuriakose of Vadattupara.

The arrest came in the wake of a video of a group of students in uniform emerging out of a toddy shop at Kothamangalam going viral. Binsu had reportedly given a statement admitting that some among the group who had gone to the shop for food had indeed taken toddy. The students are yet to be identified.

The Abkari Act prohibits serving liquor to those aged below 21 and Binsu was charged accordingly. He was later released on bail. It was also found that the board stating ‘toddy shop’ was not in accordance with rules. Velayudhan, the licensee, has been booked.