Toddy sale racketbusted at Chittur

A team of excise officers busted a toddy sale racket based at coconut plantations in Chittur on Saturday. In an early morning operation, the team seized 150 litres of toddy kept for illicit sale.

The raid was conducted following information about toddy sale in violation of the lockdown restrictions in the area.

The government had sanctioned only tapping of the toddy, and not sale. The tapping was sanctioned to maintain the steady production of toddy even after the lockdown. Officials said that if the tapping was stopped, the coconuts would stop yielding quality toddy.

The Intelligence Nureau and the Chittur range officers of excise took part in the raid at the plantations of Moolathara Sarkarpathi and Nagaratna Gaunder.

A case was registered against Rajappan from Idukki, and against the plantation owner for breach of conditions in the licence for tapping.

The excise team found that people from Tamil Nadu border area used to visit the plantations to procure illicit toddy during the lockdown. Two persons were caught with 90 litres of illicit toddy during a raid conducted on Friday morning from plantations at Vannamala and Moolakkada.

Excise officers said that the illicit sale of toddy had increased in Chittur within the past one week.