Toddler’s death: grandmother booked under Juvenile Justice Act

The city police on Thursday registered a case under the Juvenile Justice Act against the grandmother of the toddler who was allegedly drowned by her friend in a lodge room.

She had left her son’s one-and-a-half-year-old baby girl and the elder child with her friend who allegedly drowned her in a bucket filled with water in the early hours of Wednesday. Initially, it was believed that the baby had died after choking on mil, but a post-mortem report on Thursday attributed the death to deliberate drowning.

“We invoked Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act considering that she [grandmother] was responsible for creating circumstances that led to the child’s killing. We have also received legal opinion for registering the case suo motu. We cannot arraign her as an accused in the case for murder on public opinion, as it may be legally counterproductive and even lead to the key accused also to be let off,” said C.H. Nagaraju, District Police Chief (Kochi City).

The police said the wayward life of the 50-year-old woman was an open secret. They suspect her to have used the children as a shield for her activities, since their presence spared her of suspicions and secure rooms easily, while the man looked after the children when she was away.

How the woman used the people around her is one of the aspects being looked into. The police will also look into allegations raised by the deceased child’s parents.

“We are trying to figure out how she [grandmother] got the custody of the child and whether the mother gave the custody willingly to her husband and his mother. We will also verify whether the mother wanted her parents to have her child’s custody as she is now alleging,” said Mr. Nagaraju.

The District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) had done a home study of the child’s father on the orders of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC). “The child was found to be attached to her father and grandmother at that time. Besides, the mother was agreeable to the father having the child’s custody till she returned from abroad and took over her custody in March. A report to that effect was given to the CWC as well,” said DCPU sources.

CWC sources said the mother was also not interested in moving the child to child care home.

The police are moving to get the custody of the key accused in the case, Benoy John D’cruz, who has been remanded to judicial custody. They have already recorded statements of his neighbours and friends at Palluruthy and his mother to whom he had reportedly confessed to the crime.