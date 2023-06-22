Toddler drowns in pond

June 22, 2023 10:54 pm | Updated 10:54 pm IST - KOCHI

A one-and-a-half-year-old girl met with a tragic end after she reportedly fell into a pond and drowned at a private cattle-cum-poultry farm at Udayamperoor on Thursday around 9.30 a.m.

The deceased, identified as Shrishti, was the daughter of a migrant couple from Bihar.

According to the Udayamperoor police, the girl accidentally fell into the pond at the farm where her parents had been hired as workers. Fellow workers noticed the child in the water. Though she was rushed to a nearby hospital, she could not be saved.

The police have registered a case for unnatural death. The body was shifted to the Kalamassery Medical College Hospital for post-mortem. A probe is under way.

