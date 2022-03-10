Toddler discharged after much ordeal on her third birthday

Custody of the girl to be eventually decided by a family court

After the horrors that she was put through, leaving her in an ICU ventilator, the toddler admitted to a private hospital at Kolenchery with serious injuries had something to cheer about.

She turned three on Wednesday and was discharged with her health in a much improved state after spending 10 days at the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church Medical Mission Hospital. In a nice gesture, the hospital authorities celebrated her birthday by cutting a cake.

She is expected to return to the Kolenchery hospital for a review following a surgery on her fractured forearm last week. Her father took her to the Sree Avittom Thirunal Hospital for Women and Children in Thiruvananthapuram for further treatment. Her mother and grandmother who had been by her side most of the time at the hospital were conspicuously missing.

“We have given her custody to the father as a temporary arrangement, since he hails from Thiruvananthapuram and is better placed to care for her with the support of his relatives and acquaintances. The custody of the girl will be eventually decided by a family court in the event there is dispute about it, and she will be in our care and protection since then. We have also contacted the Child Welfare Committee [CWC] in Thiruvananthapuram, and they will watch out for her during the course of her treatment,” said Bitty Joseph, Chairperson of CWC, Ernakulam.

She was rushed to the hospital in the early hours of February 28 and was immediately put on ventilator support, as she was found to have brain haemorrhage, injury to internal organs, burn injuries, and a fractured forearm.

The ventilator support was withdrawn after her condition improved progressively. Though she was feared to have suffered speech problems, which it was feared would take a long time to be corrected, she made quick improvement and started talking.

Meanwhile, the mystery surrounding her injuries remains unresolved. While her mother and grandmother and maternal aunt and her friend who stayed with them at the apartment near Kakkanad maintained that the injuries were self-inflicted, doctors categorically ruled it out. However, the police could not find evidence of suspected assault and could only so far register a case against the mother under the Juvenile Justice Act.

Though the maternal aunt and friend who had gone absconding and were picked up by the police from Mysore were expected to throw more light on the incident, it was not to be the case despite multiple sessions of questioning by the police. They now hope to gather more information from the child once she recovers adequately.