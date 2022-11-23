  1. EPaper
Toddler attacked by rooster, sustains serious injuries

November 23, 2022 11:52 pm | Updated 11:52 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Eloor police have registered a case after a two-year-old boy sustained serious injuries after being attacked by a neighbour’s rooster at Manjummel in Kochi.

The victim, Ahammed Salal, has been recommended to undergo plastic surgery. A case has been registered against neighbour Jaleel. The incident took place at Ahammed’s maternal house at Manjummel on November 18.

Ahammed and the family were staying at his uncle Fahim Hussain’s house at Manjummel. The child was playing outside the house when the rooster attacked him. The toddler reportedly sustained injuries on the head, forehead, cheek, and under the eyes. The child is yet to overcome the trauma after the incident, police sources said.

The police have registered a case under IPC Section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) on a complaint by Fahim.

A probe is on to verify whether the rooster was released following any enmity with the neighbour. “The investigation is in the preliminary stage. The statement of Jaleel will be recorded soon,” police sources said.

Meanwhile, the child was discharged from hospital on Tuesday. The complaint was registered after the accused refused to give any compensation.

