ADVERTISEMENT

Tobacco products seized in Perumbavoor

Published - July 14, 2024 10:30 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Ernakulam Rural police on Sunday seized banned tobacco products worth over ₹10 lakh in a special drive titled Operation Clean Perumbavoor.

The banned products were seized from hidden spaces in the roof of shops at Jyothi Junction in Perumbavoor. Three workers from Assam were arrested in this connection.

Two other migrant workers were arrested on the charge of peddling ganja and heroin. The police also took into custody people who were consuming liquor in public spaces and a few others who were engaged in gambling, says a release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

crime / Kochi

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US