GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tobacco products seized in Perumbavoor

Published - July 14, 2024 10:30 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Ernakulam Rural police on Sunday seized banned tobacco products worth over ₹10 lakh in a special drive titled Operation Clean Perumbavoor.

The banned products were seized from hidden spaces in the roof of shops at Jyothi Junction in Perumbavoor. Three workers from Assam were arrested in this connection.

Two other migrant workers were arrested on the charge of peddling ganja and heroin. The police also took into custody people who were consuming liquor in public spaces and a few others who were engaged in gambling, says a release.

Related Topics

crime / Kochi

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.