Tobacco products seized in Perumbavoor

The Ernakulam Rural police on Sunday seized banned tobacco products worth over ₹10 lakh in a special drive titled Operation Clean Perumbavoor.

The banned products were seized from hidden spaces in the roof of shops at Jyothi Junction in Perumbavoor. Three workers from Assam were arrested in this connection.

Two other migrant workers were arrested on the charge of peddling ganja and heroin. The police also took into custody people who were consuming liquor in public spaces and a few others who were engaged in gambling, says a release.