TN volunteers in Wayanad swept away by how people of Kerala made them feel welcome

At first glance, it seemed that a mother, though caked in mud, was fervently guarding her child by wrapping her whole body around the child like a shield.

However, the mother-child duo had been long dead by the time they were discovered in that posture beneath the rubble in Mundakkai, one of the three villages to be wiped away in the devastating landslides in Wayanad on July 31.

For a team of volunteers from Tamil Nadu (TN Volunteers), with 10,000 members registered in 2022 and recognised by the Tamil Nadu government, who turned up for assisting with rescue operations, there could not have been a more heartbreaking introduction to the disaster site on the morning of August 1.

“We were a 30-member group, with 21 of us trained in rescue operations and having actively participated in five different disasters in Tamil Nadu. We split into six groups of five, with two groups deployed in Mundakkai, Chooralmala, and School Road,” said Hari Krishnan N, chief coordinator of TN Volunteers.

On the morning of July 30, while watching news coverage of the landslides in Wayanad, they had little idea of the scale of the tragedy. As the death toll continued to rise, TN Volunteers decided to act. They obtained permission from the Tamil Nadu Disaster Management department and activated their 15-member online team to enlist volunteers. Over 100 people volunteered, but not everyone could be enlisted due to the need for specific skills.

“We arrived at the Chennai Central railway station without reservations, and a media person, moved by our volunteer service, helped us get accommodated on the train with the help of the Railway Protection Group. As an organisation that doesn’t collect funds, we asked people via social media to drop off relief materials at railway stations along the route to Kozhikode. When the train reached Podanur railway station near Coimbatore around 3 a.m., we received about 2,000 dresses,” said Mr. Hari Krishnan.

The TN Volunteers’ team praised the people of Kerala for their warm welcome, providing free transportation from Kozhikode to Wayanad, and free accommodation in two resorts. They also commended the Kerala government’s efficient handling of the crisis. “Initially, access to survivors at camps and hospitals in Wayanad was restricted to doctors, which we found unusual. However, we later understood that the measure was intended to protect the people in the camps,” he said.