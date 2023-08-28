T.M. Sankaran is dead

August 28, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - KOCHI

T.M. Sankaran, 78, former district president of the Kerala Sasthra Sahithya Parishad and president of Changampuzha Memorial Library, passed away at his residence on Changampuzha Samadhi Road.

The funeral was held on the residential premises. He belonged to the Thenezhi Illam at Mannarkkad in Palakkad.

Sankaran was professor of statistics at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) and was associate professor at Agricultural University. He functioned as director of the Integrated Rural Technology Centre, a people’s research institute of Sasthra Sahithya Parishad at Mundoor in Palakkad after retirement.

Sankaran was also president of the Edapally Service Cooperative Bank at Devankulangara.

