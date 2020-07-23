T.K. Memorial snowballs into political controversy

KOCHI

23 July 2020 23:24 IST

CPI(M) all set to commence construction; civic body opposes it

The proposal to construct a memorial for former Excise Minister T.K. Ramakrishnan is snowballing into a political controversy, with the CPI(M) all set to begin its construction and the civic administration opposing it.

CPI(M) district secretary C.N. Mohanan asserted that the party would go ahead with the project, and that the date of commencement of construction would be announced shortly.

There need not be any formal inauguration, as the foundation stone for the project was laid sometime ago. The Congress and the civic administration are trying to politicise the issue, which will be opposed, he said.

Advertising

Advertising

Incidentally, the civic administrators led by Mayor Soumini Jain, who visited the site of the proposed project near the Ernakulam Boat Jetty the other day, suggested that an urban transport hub needed to be developed at the location. The administration is of the view that the site shall be reserved for future transport needs of the city, and the memorial shall be constructed elsewhere.

It was the Coastal Regulation Zone clearance accorded for the project that kicked up the controversy. Former Mayor Tony Chammany had also come out against the project.

The Kochi Corporation has decided to ask the State government to return the land allotted for the memorial, which is owned by the civic body. The administration has also directed the Corporation Secretary to write to the government highlighting the demand, said Soumini Jain.

The land owned by the civic body cannot be assigned for other purposes without its consent. The Kerala Coastal Zone Management Authority accorded CRZ clearance for the project based on a report furnished by the Corporation Secretary which said that there existed a road between the project site and the High Tide Line of the waterbody.

The Mayor has also directed officials to initiate action against the four “illegal buildings” of the Tourism Department that have come up in the area.

Meanwhile, Mr. Mohanan said the project site did not come under the CRZ regime and hence CRZ clearance was not mandatory. The permission of the Kochi Corporation was not required, as the plan was approved by the authority, he added.