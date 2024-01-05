ADVERTISEMENT

T.J. Anjalose and K.P. Rajendran to lead State unit of AITUC

January 05, 2024 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - KOCHI

New office-bearers elected at the conclusion of the 18th State meet of All India Trade Union Congress

The Hindu Bureau

T.J. Anjalose, and K.P. Rajendran have been elected as president and general secretary of the State unit of the All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC).

The new office-bearers were elected at the conclusion of the 18th State meet of the trade union here on Friday. P. Subramanian is the new treasurer. The vice-presidents elected include Vijayan Kunisseri, Vazhoor Soman, P. Raju, K.P. Sankaradas, Thavam Balakrishnan, K.V. Krishnan, P.K. Moorthi, K. Mallika, K.S. Indusekharan Nair, K.K. Ashraf, C.K. Sasidharan, P.V. Sathyanesan, and Chengara Surendran.

The State conference also elected a 675-member general council. The four-day meet resolved to step up agitation against the anti-labour policies and laws of the Centre.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A meeting to voice solidarity with the oppressed people of Gaza and West Bank was held at the end of the conference on Friday. C. Sreekumar, deputy general secretary of the World Federation of Trade Union, said in his inaugural address that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sided with United States and Israel to reject the Palestinian cause. The PM’s stance against the people of Palestine lacked the support of the common man in the country, he said.

Mr. Sreekumar recalled that India was among the countries that had recognised Palestine decades back. Today, over 130 nations have rallied behind the people of Gaza and West Bank. But the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre failed to extend support to them, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US