T.J. Anjalose and K.P. Rajendran to lead State unit of AITUC

January 05, 2024 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - KOCHI

T.J. Anjalose, and K.P. Rajendran have been elected as president and general secretary of the State unit of the All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC).

The new office-bearers were elected at the conclusion of the 18th State meet of the trade union here on Friday. P. Subramanian is the new treasurer. The vice-presidents elected include Vijayan Kunisseri, Vazhoor Soman, P. Raju, K.P. Sankaradas, Thavam Balakrishnan, K.V. Krishnan, P.K. Moorthi, K. Mallika, K.S. Indusekharan Nair, K.K. Ashraf, C.K. Sasidharan, P.V. Sathyanesan, and Chengara Surendran.

The State conference also elected a 675-member general council. The four-day meet resolved to step up agitation against the anti-labour policies and laws of the Centre.

A meeting to voice solidarity with the oppressed people of Gaza and West Bank was held at the end of the conference on Friday. C. Sreekumar, deputy general secretary of the World Federation of Trade Union, said in his inaugural address that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sided with United States and Israel to reject the Palestinian cause. The PM’s stance against the people of Palestine lacked the support of the common man in the country, he said.

Mr. Sreekumar recalled that India was among the countries that had recognised Palestine decades back. Today, over 130 nations have rallied behind the people of Gaza and West Bank. But the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre failed to extend support to them, he said.

