Tired of govt. apathy, residents mull crowdfunding to repair roads in Kochi

Faced with proliferation of potholes on byroads and arterial roads due to the alleged apathy of government agencies in executing pre-monsoon maintenance works, residents of several localities are desperately mulling ‘crowd funding’ as a mode to mobilise funds for road-repair works.

“Even political party workers are nowadays mulling crowdfunding as an option to temporarily restore potholed roads since they are unable to provide satisfactory answers to residents and traders who express outrage at the plight of roads,” said a senior functionary of a party. “Many are willing to pool in funds, especially since their vehicles suffered damage due to continuous travel over rickety roads. Pedestrians too have a harrowing time, especially when it rains. But many are wary of executing repair works on their own, being reminded of a tiff between a film actor and a former Mayor after damaged parts of a road were temporarily restored by a team of volunteers,” he added.

Leader of the Opposition in the Kochi Corporation, Antony Kureethara, spoke of the apathy of the civic agency, Public Works department, and other departments in carrying out timely repairs during summer months, following which small potholes turned into huge ones following rain, endangering the health and life of road users. “This in turn results in the expense for repair and resurfacing works increasing manifold. Making matters worse, the Corporation owes dues totalling over ₹200 crore to contractors. The dues date back to July 2021, following which most contractors are not taking up road works,” he said.

The condition of many roads in West Kochi and of the Thopumpady Bridge too was dismal, he added, while reminding that government agencies ought to ready a system to monitor and execute preventive maintenance of roads.

“Members of the public must begin filing Right to Information (RTI) queries on funds allotted for road repair/resurfacing works, file movement, and relevant dates, so that none can shy away from the responsibility of road repair works,” said Sunitha Dixon, councillor representing the Vyttila division, who was till recently chairperson of the Public Works Standing Committee of the Corporation.

Expressing concern over the mounting traffic hold-ups and accidents due to potholed roads, Rangadasa Prabhu, president of Ernakulam District Residents Association Apex Council (EDRAAC), wondered why the Corporation and the PWD had not lived up to their repeated assurances to procure mobile pothole repair units that could fill small potholes before they become bigger and turn into death traps. “EDRAAC had recently sent a memorandum to the District Collector, seeking urgent steps to repair roads,” he said.

While cautioning against crowdfunding to repair roads due to the possibility of unscrupulous people opting to misuse them, Ernakulam Vikasana Samithi president K.S. Dileep Kumar said residents’ associations could take up such urgent works by procuring cold-mix bitumen which was available in sacks in the open market.

Mayor M. Anilkumar said persistent efforts had resulted in dues to contractors lessening from 39 months to the present 36 months. “Contractors are demanding clearing of all dues since they ought to pay ready cash to procure bitumen and also wages to workers. An impending Kerala High Court order in this regard is expected to bring about a change in the situation,” he added.

