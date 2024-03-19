GIFT a SubscriptionGift
TinkerHub Women Makers Celebration on March 23

March 19, 2024 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

TinkerHub Foundation is organising a Women Makers Celebration on March 23 with the aim of providing expertise to technologists in futuristic technology. The event held at the Kalamassery headquarters of Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) is part of the mega Women’s Hackathon that featured 1,100 participants in 27 venues across the State. Soon to be held is a boot camp with 100 women, who will be selected through the hackathon that seeks to enhance the confidence in scaling up the technology field, said a press release here.

The celebrations will be addressed by marketing expert Shreya Krishnan of AnitaB.org, Akhila Somanath of Tech4Good Community, Nidhi Sudhan of Citizen Digital Foundation. There will also be panel discussions and workshops. The event is being held in association with KSUM, Samagata Foundation and Citizen Digital Foundation. Those interested, irrespective of gender, can register at https://tinkerhub.org/wmc.

