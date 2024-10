The Kochi Water Metro ferries will operate trips in the Fort Kochi-High Court Junction corridor and back up to 8 p.m. from October 18, Kochi Water Metro Limited has informed.

The last trip of the day will begin from these terminals at 8 p.m., they added.

This is in view of acute congestion on roads leading from the city to West Kochi and back due to the month-long ban on traffic on the Kundannoor bridge which is being resurfaced.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.