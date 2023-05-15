ADVERTISEMENT

Timely decisions can end chances of corruption, says Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil

May 15, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Timely decisions could end chances of corruption as delays in decision-making most often paved the way for corrupt practices, said Food and Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil here on Monday. He was inaugurating the deployment of Enterprises Resource Planning (ERP) software and e-office system at the Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation.

The deployment of new technology will speed up operations in establishments ranging from Supplyco retail outlets to the Corporation’s headquarters. The new technology will also help move away from the use of 27 different software technologies and make coordination of activities easier and more transparent. At the same time, the Minister said, the attitude of the employees must also change. He said the entire range of more than 1,600 Supplyco outlets would shift to ERP use.

The use of information technology tools will make the services of Supplyco more people-friendly. The Civil Supplies department had shifted to e-office use, reducing the number of applications to be addressed to 7,000. A total of around 26 lakh applications are received by the department annually. The deployment of new technology has helped speed up decisions, except in cases where policy matters are involved. There were also instances in which ration cards were issued in two hours, the Minister said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The use of ERP will integrate the operations of 1,630 outlets of Supplyco, 56 of its depots and five zonal offices as well as the headquarters. The stocks, sales and sales turnover positions will be available on a real time basis from now.

Mr. Anil later inaugurated the school fare organised by Supplyco. T.J. Vinod, MLA, presided over the event. Food and Civil Supplies department Secretary P.M. Ali Asgar Pasha delivered the keynote address. Supplyco Chairman and Managing Director Sreeram Venkitaraman was present, said a communication from the Public Relations department.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US