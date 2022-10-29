‘Time to stay together to fight superstitions and evil practices’

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI
October 29, 2022 23:28 IST

Justice K.V. Kunhikrishnan at a seminar organised by the Child Welfare Committee in Kochi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: R.K. NITHIN

The Ernakulam District Child Welfare Committee on Saturday organised a seminar on ‘Creating scientific temper to thwart evil and occult practices’ for school leaders, class leaders, and teachers in-charge of school parliament.  

Justice P.V. Kunhikrishnan, Kerala High Court judge, inaugurated the seminar at the Ernakulam Public Library.  

He asked students to differentiate between rituals and evil practices and asked them not to select friends on the basis of caste or religion. Society should stay together to fight superstitions and evil practices, and for that to happen, activities should be planned from the school level onwards, he said.  

Ernakulam District Child Welfare Committee vice president K.S. Arunkumar presided over the event in which Mayor M. Anilkumar delivered the keynote address.  

K.N. Unnikrishnan and T.J. Vinod, MLAs, spoke.  

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and order), Kochi City, S. Sasidharan, inaugurated a seminar against the spread of narcotic drugs. Assistant Commissioner of Police, Narcotic Cell, Kochi, K.A. Abdul Salam, presented the topic. 

