Time to integrate pedagogy with technology, says Rajan Gurukkal

KOCHI

21 May 2021 18:49 IST

‘Kerala needs maverick teachers for making creative use of techno-pedagogy during pandemic times’

The use of up-to-date techno-pedagogy is the only solution to tide over the pandemic-induced crisis in the higher education sector, Rajan Gurukkal P.M., Vice Chairman of the Kerala State Higher Education Council, has said.

A day after the Left Front government assumed office in Kerala, Prof. Gurukkal said the pandemic was likely to continue for another year, and implementing up-to-date techno-pedagogy was the only solution to handle the crisis.

“Techno-pedagogy is very rich and enterprising, although most of our teachers refuse to use it. Edu-tech tools have made a sudden and forceful entry into higher education institutions with the pandemic, and they are going to remain as an inevitable complement to classroom teaching even after the pandemic,” he added.

Suggesting that the State required maverick teachers to use techno-pedagogy creatively, Prof. Gurukkal said “turning professors into mavericks is a big challenge, as it requires us to decentralise, de-bureaucratise, and democratise universities and colleges.”

He said, “Maverick professors come up in a university of fairly long intellectual heritage, critical mass constituted by a sizeable number of students and teachers, diversity, a 24x7 rich library of good connectivity, and a sprawling campus, the most vibrant space of learners. None of our universities satisfy all these factors.”

Prof. Gurukkal urged teachers to follow techno-pedagogy and regularly work on using email, Facebook, WhatsApp, and Skype for interacting with students and clearing their doubts.

“Comparatively, students have been smart and successful in using digital platforms and web-based sources of learning, although only afforded by a small percentage of them,” he said.

On the need to link higher education with the knowledge industry while ensuring equity and critical social development, Prof. Gurukkal said some universities in the State were generating intellectual property and patents, but far behind the global standards.

“Medical and technology universities will have a major role to play in the knowledge economy. Medical colleges produce excellent practitioners, but even nationally, their intellectual property contribution is abysmally poor. Engineering colleges proliferate graduates in engineering and technology, but very few engineers and technologists,” he said.

Prof. Gurukkal observed that several medical and engineering students trained abroad become enterprising in the domain of knowledge production, “exposing our institutional failure in kindling research aptitude. A radical re-articulation of the research sector of our higher education institutions is indispensable to be compatible with the knowledge economy,” he said.