‘Time to inculcate a sense of responsibility among councillors’

Citizens worried over controversies in Thrikkakara municipal council leading to pressing issues being totally ignored

Residents of Thrikkakara have called for creation of awareness among elected representatives in the municipal council about their duties and responsibilities against the backdrop of the civic administration getting disrupted by a controversy that led the Opposition LDF to submit a no-confidence motion against Municipal Chairperson Ajitha Thankappan.

The motion against the chairperson is the culmination of several controversies and is expected to be considered on September 23.

The disruption in administration in the name of democracy has landed ordinary people in trouble. The municipal administration has been seriously disrupted for over a decade now, and citizens are at the receiving end of the political fracas, said M.P. Sukumaran Nair, a resident of Thrikkakara and special secretary to former Chief Minister V.S. Achuthanandan. He added that the municipality had substantial income and was in a position to implement several measures to improve infrastructure and other facilities for people. However, the municipal council is always engaged in fights that have seen matters like waste disposal and water supply being totally ignored.

Salim Kunnumpuram of Thrikkakara Residents Association said the only activity taking place in the municipality, which had an annual income of over ₹140 crore, was the construction of living complexes like flats, while issues like waste disposal and drinking water supply were being totally ignored. He called on the ordinary citizens to raise their voice against the situation, so that the resources mobilised by the municipality could be fully utilised for the benefit of the people.

He also said that an awareness campaign should be organised for municipal councillors about their responsibilities under the Panchayati Raj Act, which appears to have not been read by members of the council.

Meanwhile, Ms. Thankappan alleged that the Opposition had created such a situation that the ruling council under the UDF had not been able to attend to any of the pressing issues facing the municipality. She said that even the scope for issuing instructions to municipal staff had been blocked by the Opposition.

The allegation was, however, denied by Opposition Leader M.K. Chandrababu of the CPI(M). He claimed that development works in the municipality were not in accordance with the suggestions and demands raised by the Opposition councillors. He also claimed that projects were not being implemented in a time-bound manner, and that municipal employees’ absence had landed ordinary people in trouble, who wanted several certificates from the municipality.