‘Time for Kochi to emulate London in managing private buses’

Kochi

10 January 2021 01:55 IST

Private bus operators can be brought under a single umbrella body for optimal results, says expert

With Kochi having India’s first full-fledged Metropolitan Transport Authority (MTA), it is in a position to emulate London and other progressive cities in ushering in an equitable and sustainable bus transport system, said O.P. Agarwal, who played a key role in preparing the tool kit and framing the National Urban Transport Policy.

He is also a member of the Kochi Metropolitan Transport Authority (KMTA), which was inaugurated in November 2020. “It is good that private bus operators in Kochi have arrayed under six companies. They must further be brought under a single umbrella body for optimal results. A government agency, as in London, must ideally monitor their operations, including by deciding their routes and trip timings. This agency at the helm can collect the fare, which can then be distributed equitably, based on the number of kilometres that a bus operates every day,” he said.

Having decided the routes and timings, the agency floats tenders. The lowest bidder, who adheres to specifications like the kind of bus that he owns, previous experience, and reliability is awarded the bid. As a regulatory body, the government agency monitors the operation of each bus. For example, running late for over five per cent of the trips or skipping more than two out of 100 trips will invite penalty. Other performance parameters too have been fixed. This is among the reasons public transport agencies worldwide look up to bus operations in London and similarly placed cities, Mr. Agarwal said.

Advertising

Advertising

He contrasted this with the system in vogue in India, where bus operators can chose any route and seek permit. Naturally, they chose lucrative routes, thus avoiding residential areas and other locales, prompting people to rely on private vehicles.

“In London, a bus operator is assured of revenue depending on the number of kilometres he operates, irrespective of whether his bus operates in crowded routes or in those areas where patronage is low. This is something like cross subsidy, where a portion of high profits earned from one route is given to buses which operate in low-patronage routes. This will ensure adequate number of public transport buses on different routes.

On its part, the government can rely on an IT-based system to keep tab of whether buses halt at all stops and adhere to other guidelines, he added.

A similar idea that had been mooted in Kochi a few years ago and was welcomed by many bus operators, failed to take off due to lack of follow-up action.