Kochi

Tik-Tok artiste arrested on sexual abuse charge

A 29-year-old Tik Tok artiste was arrested on the charge of sexually abusing a young woman after promising to marry her.

The Kalamassery police arrested Shanavas, a native of Karunagapally and a Tik-Tok artiste, on a complaint by the woman. He was charged under Section 376 of the IPC for rape.

Two held

The special police team arrested two more persons on the charge of attempting to dupe actors and aspiring actors. The action followed complaints by aspiring actors against the gang, which attempted to dupe, among others, actor Shamna Kasim. The arrested are Najeeb, 27, and Jaffer Sathiq, 27, both hailing from Coimbatore. They were arrested on the basis of a complaint by aspiring actors that they were kept in confinement and duped of money and ornaments by the gang.

