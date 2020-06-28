Kochi

Tighter measures in Edappal area

Six health workers contract disease from contacts

The district administration has decided to tighten the lockdown in Edappal and Vattamkulam areas where half a dozen health workers were found to have contracted COVID-19 from their contacts. The positive results in the sentinel surveillance have made the administration to impose tighter measures to check a possible community spread of the virus.

Edappal, Vattamkulam, Alankode and Maranchery panchayats were declared containment zones in the district.

District Collector K. Gopalakrishnan said here on Sunday that even when tight measures were being imposed, efforts were also being made to get the test results faster. He said efforts were on to find out all persons who had come in contact with the positive cases in containment zones. Tests would be conducted on those having symptoms. Those without symptoms should go into room quarantine for four weeks.

Shops selling essential items will function between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. in containment zones. Restaurants will be allowed to offer parcel services till 8 p.m.

