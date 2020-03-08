Tight screening for COVID-19 at airport

KOCHI

08 March 2020 20:18 IST

Ernakulam District Collector S. Suhas has ordered authorities to be alert in the wake of five persons being confirmed infected by Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Pathanamthitta district. Their transit points included the Cochin International Airport after they arrived from Italy here on February 29.

The Collector held a meeting with District Health Department authorities at the airport on Sunday to ascertain the facts and to draw up a plan of action.

The Pathanamthitta natives arrived in Kochi at 8.30 a.m. on February 29 on a Doha-Kochi flight from Italy. They left for Pathanamthitta in their own vehicles and have now been confirmed as being infected.

There were a total of 182 travellers in the aeroplane that arrived at Nedumbassery and they have been issued a warning in this regard, the collector said. Their details have been shared with departments concerned in their districts. Those who arrived at the international airport on February 29 morning have been told to seek medical advice if they developed symptoms related to the viral infection.

The collector said that so far screening used to be conducted for those who arrived from the countries reportedly affected by the disease. However, now the screening would be expanded to include those arriving from any country across the world. Those arriving on domestic flights through connecting flights would also be screened.

The airport authority so far reported that its employees had not been found with symptoms related to the viral infection.

Deputy Collector Snehil Kumar Sing and District Medical Officer M.A. Kuttappan were among those who attended the meeting.