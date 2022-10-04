Tiger injures one more cattle in Munnar, after killing 10 cows in the last two days

The big cat had killed 10 cows, five each on Sunday and Monday, triggering panic in the Neymakkad area

Kerala forest officials have stepped up vigil in Munnar Division after one more incident of a cattle being injured in the suspected tiger attack reported on Tuesday.

A cow was injured at East Kadalar areas, which is nearly half a kilometre from the Eravikulam National Park.

Tracking movement

Tracking the movement of the animal, the forest officials feel that the animal might be returning to it's habitat of Eravikulam area. Tigers are known to display such behaviour and return to it's home turf after foraying into human habitations and cattle lifting, said Raju Francis, Divisional Forest Officer, Munnar.

Killed 10 cows

The big cat had killed 10 cows, five each on Sunday and Monday, triggering panic in the Neymakkad area. The new site of tiger kill is towards the west of Neymakkad area where the animal had struck terror and the animal might be in all probability returning to it's natural habitat, which is a good sign, said Mr. Francis.

The tiger must be roaming in the area hungry as it had not fed on the prey, he said.

The forest officials are planning to set up one trap in the East Kadalur area where it's presence was last reported.

Identification of the animal

Efforts are on to confirm the identity of the animal that killed the cattle at Neymakkad and East Kadalur areas as it's identity could not be affirmed through the grainy visuals of the tiger that were obtained the other day. The pug marks of the animal from the two locations will be compared to verify its identity, said Mr. Francis.

The foraying of the animal in human habitations had triggered panic in the area dominated by estates. Estate workers had resorted to public protest and road block demanding compensation.

The Forest officials have been deployed in various parts of the area where the presence of the tiger was reported. The farmers who lost their cattle were also compensated, said Mr. Francis.