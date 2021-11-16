TiEcon Kerala summit from Nov. 25 in city

The 10th edition of one of Kerala’s annual entrepreneurship conferences TiEcon Kerala 2021 will be held here from November 25 to 27 to figure out the opportunities and challenges for entrepreneurs in the post-pandemic scenario. The organisers said Industries Minister P. Rajeeve would inaugurate the three-day “phygital” (physical and digital) conclave at 4.30 p.m. on November 25.

Around 200 participants are expected to attend the physical event while another 1,500 delegates will join the programme virtually, making it a physical and digital event. TiEcon Kerala 2021 will feature more than 30 speakers from across the world. The theme for this year’s summit is “Despite the Pandemic”, with a focus on successfully adapting to the new normal and reviving businesses.