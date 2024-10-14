Thuruthy twin housing project likely to be completed by December

With 85% of civil works completed, the Thuruthy twin housing project of the Kochi Corporation is expected to be ready by year-end.

Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML) is implementing the project for the Corporation in the Kalvathy division. Together, the two apartment complexes will have 199 housing units, making the project the biggest urban housing scheme of the Corporation.

The civic authorities have set December 31 as the deadline for the completion of the project.

The remaining work to be completed includes fixing grills, painting walls, fixing window shutters, setting up of sewage treatment plant, fixing pipe fittings, and constructing ground-level water tanks. Flooring works have to be completed on the ground floor, and the compound wall gate has to be fixed, according to a review report of the civic authorities.

Generators need to be installed. The fire-fighting system is almost complete. It would take around one and a half months to fix the lifts, according to the civic authorities.

The ₹41.74-crore project will have 14 shops. Each floor will have 15 apartment units. Each apartment unit will have an area of 300 sq ft. Besides the sewage treatment plant, there will be a facility for the treatment of solid waste. There will also be provisions for parking 60 cars and around 20 two-wheelers.

The housing project was planned as part of efforts by the civic body to eliminate slums in the city. The Corporation had earlier drawn up a list of beneficiaries for the project. With the civic elections to be held early next year, the ruling front is likely to highlight it as one of its achievements while in office.

