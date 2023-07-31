Thuramukham chronicled Kerala history: M.K. Sanoo

July 31, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - KOCHI

K.M. Chidambaran’s play Thuramukham mapped the progressive politics along with chronicling the social history of Kerala, according to critic M.K. Sanoo.

It was a path-breaking play in the history of theatre movement in the State, he said in his inaugural address at the release of the new edition of Thuramukham re-printed by Chintha Publications here on Monday.

The play, which was originally published by Sahithya Pravarthaka Sahakarana Sangam in 1971, had triggered several debates and discussions and won the award instituted by Sahithya Parishad. It was again in the limelight recently when filmmaker Rajeev Ravi made it a feature film. Gopan Chidambaran, son of K.M. Chidambaran, wrote the screenplay for the movie.

ADVERTISEMENT

Writer N.S. Madhavan, who released the new edition by handing over a copy to CPI(M) district secretary C.N. Mohanan, said the play was able to effectively portray a major labour strike in the history of Kerala through the plight of a mother and her children.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.