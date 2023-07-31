HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Thuramukham chronicled Kerala history: M.K. Sanoo

‘It was a path-breaking play in the history of theatre movement in the State’

July 31, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

K.M. Chidambaran’s play Thuramukham mapped the progressive politics along with chronicling the social history of Kerala, according to critic M.K. Sanoo.

It was a path-breaking play in the history of theatre movement in the State, he said in his inaugural address at the release of the new edition of Thuramukham re-printed by Chintha Publications here on Monday.

The play, which was originally published by Sahithya Pravarthaka Sahakarana Sangam in 1971, had triggered several debates and discussions and won the award instituted by Sahithya Parishad. It was again in the limelight recently when filmmaker Rajeev Ravi made it a feature film. Gopan Chidambaran, son of K.M. Chidambaran, wrote the screenplay for the movie.

Writer N.S. Madhavan, who released the new edition by handing over a copy to CPI(M) district secretary C.N. Mohanan, said the play was able to effectively portray a major labour strike in the history of Kerala through the plight of a mother and her children.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.