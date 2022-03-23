Thumboormuzhi model waste treatment plant on cards for Thrikkakara

Drinking water storage facilities, sports academy among budget proposals

The Thrikkakara municipal budget for the year 2022-23 has proposed a Thumboormuzhi model waste treatment plant and set aside ₹20 crore for acquiring two acres for setting up the plant. A.A. Ibrahimkutty, vice-chairman of the municipality, who presented the budget here on Wednesday said the model waste treatment plant would also have quarters for those manning the plant. He said some plots of land had been identified for the project and the most suitable of them would be acquired with the permission of the State government.

The budget proposals said the municipality expected a total income of ₹144 crore and a surplus of ₹10.14 crore. The revenue includes ₹17.18 crore surplus from the last financial year.

Water supply

The municipal budget has also addressed the issue of serious shortage of drinking water in the municipality. At present, drinking water supply is restricted to every alternate day in some parts of the municipality, said Mr. Ibrahimkutty. The proposals, he said, included setting up water storage facilities of 20 lakh litres each at Olimugal and Thengode to provide drinking water to households everyday. The project is being set up with the support of the Amrut programme of the Union government. The budget has set aside ₹20 crore for the project.

New municipal office

The municipal budget has also set aside ₹10 crore for a stadium and sports academy close to the present football ground near the municipal office. Besides, ₹10 crore has been allotted for building the new municipal bus stand, shopping complex and a new municipal office complex on the premises where the old bus stand is located now.

Mr. Ibrahimkutty said the municipal authorities planned to improve tourism facilities linked to the Kadambrayar on the eastern side of the municipality and ₹10 crore had been set aside for the purpose. The budget also proposed a conference and marriage hall close to Infopark on leased land for which ₹10 crore has been set aside.