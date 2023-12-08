Thumboormuzhi model garbage treatment system inaugurated at Ponnurunni

December 08, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - KOCHI

Minister for Local Self-Government M.B. Rajesh on Friday inaugurated a Thumboormuzhi model garbage treatment system in the Ponnurunni Division of the Kochi Corporation.

As part of the project, 30 Thumburmuzhi model aerobic tanks have been placed beneath the Ponnurunni overbridge to help treat garbage scientifically. It will help treat up to 1.7 tonnes of garbage generated daily in the division and convert it to compost. The tanks were sponsored by Medimix.

There is another unit nearby to collect plastic and other non-biodegradable waste. They would help streamline the functioning of the Haritha Karma Sena, said Mayor M. Anilkumar in a release.

