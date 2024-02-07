Thrust on infrastructure development in Aluva municipality Budget

February 07, 2024 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - KOCHI

The Aluva municipality has come up with a surplus Budget for the 2024-25 fiscal, with a revenue of ₹112.19 crore and expenditure of ₹104.33 crore.

The Budget, which was presented by municipal vice chairperson Saiji Jolly, has given thrust to infrastructure development. Major projects proposed include development of the market complex with modern facilities at a cost of ₹50 crore and renovation of the municipal town hall at a cost of ₹5 crore. The town hall will be centrally airconditioned as part of its renovation.

The Budget has allocated ₹5.5 crore for re-building the mini market at Thottakattukara. The municipal stadium will be given a facelift by setting up an artificial turf at a cost of ₹1.5 crore. The crematorium of the civic body at Ashokapuram will be converted into a gas-based facility at a cost of ₹1.3 crore.

The other projects include multi-level parking system at the municipal bus stand, food street, renovation of old bus stand, walkway along the Periyar from Marthanda Varma bridge to Mangalapuzha bridge, development of railway station square, and renovation of Gandhi Square.

The Opposition parties said the Budget was a repeat of the proposals included in previous budgets. The Left Front alleged that it lacked a vision for the overall development of the municipality. The market complex proposal, which was included in the earlier budgets, has not taken off as expected. Projects like multi-level parking, renovation of Gandhi Square and railway station square, food street, and modernisation of town hall were also old proposals, they said.

The BJP said the Budget was a photocopy of the previous year’s Budget.

