Thrissur Sahodaya leading at CBSE school kalolsavam

November 26, 2022 09:10 am | Updated 09:10 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Students of the Silver Hills Public School, Kozhikode, who won the first prize in category 2 of the group dance competition held as part of the State CBSE School Kalolsavam held at Carmel Public School in Vazhakkulam on Friday.  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement 

CBSE schools under the Thrissur Sahodaya are leading the overall points tally in the CBSE School State Kalolsavam held at Carmel Public School at Vazhakkulam on Friday. The Thrissur Sahodaya got 772 points followed by the Malabar Sahodaya with 702 points. The Kochi Metro Sahodaya is third with 675 points.

In the school-wise category, Lake Ford School in Kollam is leading with 210 points followed by Saraswathi Vidyalaya, Vattiyurkavu, Thiruvananthapuram, with 190 points. Devagiri CMI Public School, Kozhikode, is third with 175 points.

