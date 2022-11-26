Thrissur Sahodaya earns comfortable lead at the CBSE State School Kalolsavam

November 26, 2022 07:37 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

CBSE schools under the Thrissur Sahodaya secured a comfortable lead in the overall point tally at the State CBSE School Kalolsavam held at Carmel Public School in Vazhakkulam on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thrissur Sahodaya had won 1,336 points followed by Malabar Sahodaya at second place with 1,214 points. Kochi Metro Sahodaya was at third position, with 1,118 points. (CBSE schools signed up under a Sahodaya cluster form Sahodaya schools of that region.)

In the overall schoolwise lead position, Devagiri CMI Public School in Kozhikode was at first place with 327 points. Saraswathi Vidyalaya, Vattiyurkavu in Thiruvananthapuram, was at second position (304 points) followed by Lake Ford School, Kollam, at third place with 300 points.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The fest, which was jointly organised by the Kerala CBSE School Managements Association and Confederation of Sahodaya Complex, will conclude on November 27.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US