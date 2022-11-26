Thrissur Sahodaya earns comfortable lead at the CBSE State School Kalolsavam

November 26, 2022 07:37 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - KOCHI

CBSE schools under the Thrissur Sahodaya secured a comfortable lead in the overall point tally at the State CBSE School Kalolsavam held at Carmel Public School in Vazhakkulam on Saturday.

Thrissur Sahodaya had won 1,336 points followed by Malabar Sahodaya at second place with 1,214 points. Kochi Metro Sahodaya was at third position, with 1,118 points. (CBSE schools signed up under a Sahodaya cluster form Sahodaya schools of that region.)

In the overall schoolwise lead position, Devagiri CMI Public School in Kozhikode was at first place with 327 points. Saraswathi Vidyalaya, Vattiyurkavu in Thiruvananthapuram, was at second position (304 points) followed by Lake Ford School, Kollam, at third place with 300 points.

The fest, which was jointly organised by the Kerala CBSE School Managements Association and Confederation of Sahodaya Complex, will conclude on November 27.