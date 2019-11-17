Thrissur Sahodaya champions at State CBSE Arts Festival

Thrissur Sahodaya emerged as overall champions at the four-day Kerala State CBSE Arts Festival at Vazhakulam, which concluded on Sunday.

Thrissur Sahodaya won with a tally of 1,780 points, while Malabar Sahodaya stood in second place with 1,570 points. Central Kerala Sahodaya finished third with a total of 1,350 points and Palakkad Sahodaya stood fourth with 1,259 points.

Silver Hills Public School, Kozhikode, bagged the school champions trophy with 493 points. Devamatha CMI Public School, Thrissur, stood second and Devagiri CMI Public School, Kozhikode, stood third with 411 and 373 points respectively. Thrissur Sahodaya also stood first in categories one, two, three and four.

Lakshman Raj, a Class 9 student at Mar Baselios Central School, Kollam, stole the spotlight when he won the first place in Bharatanatyam and Kuchipudi in category four of the competition, and third place in the Nadodi Nritham competition. Lakshman has consistently bagged the first place in Bharatanatyam for the past four years.

As many as 8,000 students from 1,400 CBSE schools in the State participated in the festival in various song, dance, elocution, recitation and sketching competitions. Speaking as the chief guest at the valedictory ceremony, actor Jagadeesh said such competitions could equip students to deal with life situations.