Thrissur records 25 new cases

Not very busy: With a decrease in the number of people returning to Kerala from neighbouring States, officials at the once hectic Walayar check-post on the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border can now relax.

Thrissur

12 June 2020 00:03 IST

A 70-year-old Iritty native, who returned from Muscat, dies in Kannur medical college hospital

The district recorded 25 new COVID-19 cases even as four more places were declared containment zones on Thursday.

Seven persons recovered from the disease on the day. So far 202 cases were reported in the district while 145 people were undergoing treatment.

Vadanappilly and Engandiyur panchayats, areas of Chavakkad municipality coming under Manathala village, and Thrissur corporation divisions 24 to 34 and 41 were declared containment zones. Earlier Section 144 was imposed in six zones.

Of the new 25 cases, 14 were hit by the disease through contact. Eight persons had come from other States and three from abroad.

Four workers with the Kuriachira warehouse were tested positive on Thursday. They are 25-year-old from Chiyyaram; 32-year-old from Anchery; 26-year-old from Thrissur, and a 30-year-old from Kuttanellur.

Four sanitation workers of the Thrissur corporation too were hit by the disease. They include 26-year-old from Marathakkara; 36-year-old from Anchery; 51-year-old from Cherukunnu and a 54-year-old from Kuttanellur.

Three health workers, 51-year-old from Chavakkad; 30-year-old from Kuriachira and 34-year-old woman from Parappur, were among COVID positive cases on Thursday.

A 37-year-old Ambulance driver from Alagappa Nagar; a 51-year-old ASHA worker from Chavakkad, and a 33-year-old remand prisoner from Irinjalakuda were the other cases.

Of the patients came from other States, six were from Maharashtra. They included a six-year-old boy, a seven-month-old baby, a 35-year-old woman of Chalakudy (arrived on May 31); a 22-year-old from Puranattukara, and 36-year-old from Poomangalam (arrived on June 4) and a 56-year-old-man from Irinjalakuda who arrived on June 2. A 24-year-old man of Punkunnam who came from West Bengal and a 22-year-old of Irinjakuda who arrived from Madhya Pradesh too tested positive.

A 45-year-old man from Kunnamkulam who arrived from Kuwait on June 2, a 40-year-old from Wadakkancherry who arrived from Africa on June 2, and a 30-year-old man from Kodungalloor who arrived from Dubai on June 1 too tested positive. In all, 12,834 people were under observation in the district.

In Kozhikode

Only one person was declared positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kozhikode on Thursday even as three others were cured of the infection in the district. As many as 79 active COVID-19 cases are there in Kozhikode now.

The patient is a 32-year-old native of Vadakara, who had returned from Mumbai on May 26 by car and had been under observation at a Covid care centre. He is right now at the first-line treatment centre at the Lakshadweep Guest House. Those tested negative were at the Government Medical College Hospital and the first-line treatment centre. The number of people under observation rose to 10,177, of whom 3,115 are expatriates.

In Kannur

A 70-year-old man from Iritty, who had been suffering from multiple health problems and was tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, died at Kannur Medical College Hospital, Pariyaram, on Wednesday night.

The deceased, who came with his family from Muscat on May 22, had been advised to stay in hospital quarantine, but chose to stay under home observation. However, he left his house later to stay at his son-in-law’s house at Kuthuparamba, said Deputy Medical Officer Dr. Shaj.

His son, daughter-in-law, and granddaughter were earlier tested positive. When tested positive, on Wednesday, he was shifted to the hospital where he died around 11 p.m.

He was buried with all the precautionary measures at a graveyard near the new bus stand at Iritty at 2.15 p.m.

In Kasaragod

Ten more people were tested positive for SARS-Cov-2 in Kasaragod on Thursday. Eight of them were returnees from Maharashtra, while two had come from abroad. With this, the number of infected people in the district rose to 104.

(With inputs from Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod bureaus)