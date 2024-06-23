Thrissur priests get a warning from Archbishop Thazhath

Andrews Thazhath, archbishop of Thrissur, warned priests in the archdiocese, who expressed solidarity with their counterparts in the Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese, who are in favour of full people-facing mass as against the synod-sanctioned mass. The archbishop told the priests to stand firmly with the official position of the Church on the issue and warned of disciplinary action.

He told the priests on June 21: “Let me bring to your kind attention that the present liturgical controversy in Ernakulam... is more a matter of obedience and communion in the Church than merely rubrics”.

‘Disciplinary action’

He went on to say: “I hereby humbly exhort you with necessary warnings that you stand firmly with the official position of the Church. You know that, as per Church laws, protests causing scandal and disobedience may necessitate disciplinary actions”.

The archbishop addressed his letter to Frs. John Ayyankanayil, Davis Chakkalakkal, and Francis Muttath and said he was in receipt of a letter in the name of Liturgia Thrichur addressed to the major archbishop Raphael Thattil and apostolic administrator Bosco Puthur on the issue of Mass liturgy.

Circular criticised

The letter from the priests in Thrissur criticised a joint circular issued by the major archbishop and apostolic administrator threatening priests in Ernakulam-Angamaly with automatic excommunication if they did not shift to the synod-prescribed Mass by July 3. They said the circular was a throwback to the Middle Ages.

The priests from Thrissur also reminded the major archbishop that 233 priests from the archdiocese had submitted a memorandum at the beginning of the Mass controversy and they still hoped that they would be allowed to shift to full people facing Mass.