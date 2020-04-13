Only one COVID-19 case in Thrissur

With one more COVID-19 patient testing negative for two consecutive samples, Thrissur district has only one positive case now.
There are now 9,743 people in home quarantine and 11 in hospitals.
Nine persons, who came from foreign countries and completed quarantine in Delhi, have been sent to their houses in special buses. Results of nine samples are awaited.
