Thripunitura municipality lags behind in achieving waste management target, finds SLMC

KOCHI

21 August 2020 23:37 IST

‘Data on segregation, collection of solid waste appears slightly inflated’

The State Level Monitoring Committee (SLMC) on solid waste management has pointed out that the Thripunitura municipality was lagging behind in achieving the target fixed by the Principal Bench of National Green Tribunal in solid waste management.

In its report filed before the tribunal’s Southern Bench in the case related to the pollution of Konothupuzha river, the committee said the data on segregation and door-to-door collection of solid waste in the civic body appears to be slightly inflated.

“Had it been fully correct, most of the roadsides and riversides in the municipality would have been waste-free. Even if one per cent of the solid waste generated in the households and other establishments is unattended by the local body, it would be sufficient to pollute the river and road stretches in its locality,” stated the report.

The committee had analysed the data for March 2020, in which the municipality claimed that dry waste was collected from 87% of the households while the percentage of collection of wet waste from households was given as 90.7. The corresponding figures for collection of dry and wet waste from establishments were 85.9% and 84.2% respectively.

Municipality chairperson Chandrika Devi said the waste collection was hit due to the pandemic crisis. “It is now returning to normal. We had asked people to keep the waste tied in sacks so that lorries could pick it up without delay. However, the COVID-19 situation delayed the collection process and the waste sacks had started piling up,” she said.

The authorities said they were using the services of Haritha Karma Sena volunteers to clear the waste generated in the 49 wards. The biodegradable waste was being transported to the Brahmapuram dumping site of the Kochi Corporation, they said.