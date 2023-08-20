Thripunithura’s Atham pageantry back in its full glory

August 20, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - KOCHI

Thousands lined the streets of Thripunithura on Sunday as the traditional Atham pageantry, back in its full glory, took close to five hours to complete the tour of the town.

Atham celebrations had lost much of its sheen over the past few years owing to various reasons. Celebrations were scaled down for two successive years since 2018 owing to the floods, and then the pandemic affected festivities in the two years since then. Last year, the celebrations were significantly marred by heavy downpour.

“All that was compensated this time with over one lakh people witnessing the procession that featured 51 presentations of art forms and 14 floats. It took four-and-a-half hours for the procession to return to the Boys’ High School from where it started at 10.30 a.m,” said Akhil Das K.T., convener of the Atham trade fair and exhibition committee.

Apart from police, fire and rescue services, and civil defence force personnel, 225 young volunteers – 125 from Team Kerala of the Kerala State Youth Welfare Board and 100 National Service Scheme volunteers from colleges within the Thripunithura municipal limits – were deployed for crowd management.

“Atham celebrations have regained its lost glory for sure. Seeing such a crowd was so exciting, coming as it does after two years when we had to maintain social distance. The weather has also been very good,” said Lalitha Menon, a resident of Kizhakkekotta.

The representatives of the erstwhile Thripunithura royal family handed over the festival flag to municipal chairperson Rema Santhosh on Saturday, marking the beginning of the celebrations.

Inaugurating the Atham procession on Sunday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan wished that the message of communal harmony exuded by Atham celebrations would spread everywhere. He cited the secular nature of the Atham celebrations as its biggest speciality.

The secular message of the procession led by Karingachira Kathanar, Chembilarayan and Nettoor Thangal, along with the royal family members, should be upheld in contemporary India. Atham celebrations could take Thripunithura to the global tourist map, said Mr. Vijayan.

Industries Minister P. Rajeeve hoisted the Atham flag, while actor Mammootty flagged off the procession. K. Babu, MLA, presided. MPs Hibi Eden and Thomas Chazhikadan, MLA Anoop Jacob, District Collector N.S.K. Umesh and Ms. Santhosh were present at the inaugural function.