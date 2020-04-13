Thripunithura police join hands with artistes to create COVID-19 awareness

The Hill Palace Janamaithri Police in Thripunithura have come up with a novel COVID-19 awareness campaign by enlisting artistes performing traditional art forms.

Kathakali, Ottanthullal, Thiruvathira and folk songs form part of the short video shot over two days and which is available on social media platforms. The concept was developed by Station House Officer P. Rajkumar.

Lyricist and writer Santhosh Varma has written and composed lyrics for all four performances while artistes Rajini Suresh and Vechoor Ramadevi have performed Kathakali and Ottanthullal respectively. Members of Suvarna Nagar Residents’ Association have performed Thiruvathira while musician Mini and group have performed the folk song.

The Hill Palace police are also creating a song conveying the message of Vishu festival, which will be released on Monday midnight. The song has been penned and composed by Mr. Varma. They are also planning to organise ‘Vishukani’ at the station besides giving ‘Vishukaineettam’ to all cops.

Th Hill Palace police have also arranged vegetable kits for 150 families besides supplying groceries and vegetables to over 100 senior citizens living alone.

“We made over 4,000 face masks at the stitching unit at the station even before the lockdown and were able to distribute them to other police stations. Long before sanitisers started appearing in public spaces, we arranged them at nearly 30 autorickshaw stands within our limits and made using them mandatory for both drivers and passengers before and after every trip,” said Mr. Rajkumar.