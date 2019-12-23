Thripunithura municipality to take new steps for plastic waste management

With plastic ban coming into force from January 1, the Thripunithura municipality has taken up plastic waste collection from all wards on a serious note. However, organic waste management has been left to residents as the municipality has not done any audit on how many households are using proper waste management techniques.

Once the ban is in place, the municipality would not be able to use any of its funds for plastic waste management, said municipal vice chairman O.V. Salim. The funds for paying workers who collect plastic waste would have to be raised from the community itself, he added.

However, the municipality would have to continue with the collection of plastic waste for some time till the use of plastic in daily life was considerably reduced, said Mr. Salim.

For collection, most wards have identified two persons to collect plastic waste from all houses once a month. All those identified for plastic collection have been given training in batches by Suchitwa Mission in all types of waste management and would be called the Suchitwa Karma Sena.

Workers’ income

However, with its past experience of failure in waste management practices, the municipality’s new step is being viewed sceptically by many. Councillor Arun S. told The Hindu that since there were already certain Kudumbashree groups and others collecting plastics, their income came from the fee collected from households at ₹100 per house.

But, there are also households which do not give plastic waste. However, the new step will ensure collection from all households, and people will have to give a statement to the municipality on how they are managing their plastic waste.

As plastic was being allowed in many packagings, the only aspect where reduction would happen was through the use of a carry bag, which would be a good beginning, he added.

Problems were going to arise when new workers appointed in each ward found disparity in income from a nominal salary they would get from the municipality compared to the fee collected directly from householders, said Mr. Arun.