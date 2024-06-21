Thripunithura municipality seeks steps to prevent waterlogging near railway, metro stations

Close on the heels of an agitation near the Thripunithura railway station on Thursday demanding an end to waterlogging that is affecting a dozen families in the area, Rema Santhosh, chairperson of Thripunithura municipality, on Friday apprised Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) officials of the need to streamline water flow through canals and drains in the area.

She attributed much of the flooding to a bund, a narrow pipeline through a culvert in the area, and the location of a metro pillar close to a canal. Both the Railways and KMRL can play their part to prevent flooding, while the Irrigation department must desilt Konothupuzha to ensure smooth flow in the waterbody.

Members of a dozen households often get stranded owing to inundation of areas around their houses. This is caused by obstructions to canals in the vicinity and dumping of construction debris. While the municipality managed to remove much of the debris, there was a need to ensure steady and unhindered flow of water through canals, Ms. Santhosh said.

On the long-pending demand by the Thripunithura Rajanagari Union of Residents’ Associations (TRURA) and others to hew out a wide road linking the metro’s terminal station that is located next to the railway station and Hill Palace Road, she hoped that it could be realised if the State government allotted funds for the construction of the much-awaited bus stand near the two stations. “On our part, the municipality had set apart ₹30 crore in its Budget for the bus stand, which could cost much more,” she said.

Maintaining that metro constructions had little to do with waterlogging, KMRL sources said it was up to the municipality to pursue with the Railways the need to increase the size of the railway culvert and to desilt it every year before the onset of the monsoon. In addition, Konothupuzha and Kannankerithodu ought to be desilted periodically to avoid stagnation of water.

The metro agency had already built a culvert near Old Seema Auditorium to enhance stormwater catchment at the railway culvert, while a ring bund was erected across the culvert to mitigate accumulation of debris. The bund was subsequently removed, and desilting was done up to the railway culvert. Moreover, drains were being built near the Thripunithura metro station to gather water from the area, they added.

