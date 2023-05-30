Thripunithura municipality secretary files police complaint against vice chairman

May 30, 2023 09:57 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - KOCHI

The secretary of Thripunitura municipality has filed a police complaint against the municipal vice chairman and the health standing committee chairman alleging that they had threatened him, while the elected representatives blamed the official for taking unilateral decisions on various matters related to the health wing.

In his complaint lodged at the Hill Palace police station, Sugathakumar M., the secretary, alleged that municipal vice chairman K.K. Pradeepkumar and health standing committee chairman U.K Peethambaran had threatened him in his chamber on May 12. “They asked me to authorise the health supervisor to handle various affairs of the health wing. There were complaints against the health supervisor and the primary health inspector for the inordinate delay in sanctioning licence to various shops. I had introduced an online system for submitting applications for licence, and the pendency of applications was brought down from around 2,300 in 2022-23 to 150 this fiscal,” he said.

Mr. Pradeepkumar accused the secretary of taking over even the duties and responsibilities of the health supervisor. “He [secretary] also asked drivers in the civic body to undertake the duties of office assistants in violation of rules,” said the vice chairman, adding that the Local Self-Government Minister would be requested to initiate action against the secretary for having filed a police complaint against elected representatives.