Thripunithura Municipality mulls collecting sanitary waste

Kochi

10 November 2021 21:16 IST

KEIL likely to be entrusted with biomedical incineration of refuse

The Thripunithura Municipality authorities have informed the National Green Tribunal that they are planning to entrust Kerala Enviro Infrastructure Ltd (KEIL) with the biomedical incineration of sanitary napkins and diapers collected from households.

Presently, the civic body has no facility for collection and disposal of sanitary napkins and diapers generated in households. In its updated status report on the implementation of Solid Waste Management norms submitted before the tribunal, the municipality authorities stated that they have received a proposal to collect sanitary waste from individual households. It will be handed over to KEIL for incineration at its Common Biomedical Waste Treatment Facility in Ambalamedu.

Rema Santhosh, Chairperson of the municipality, said on Wednesday that the plan is to entrust an agency shortlisted by the government’s Suchitwa Mission to collect sanitary waste from the households. It is learnt that the collected waste has to be handed over to KEIL for incineration. “We have received a proposal from an agency for collection of sanitary waste from the doorstep. The Health Standing Committee will meet to discuss the project implementation,” she said.

The municipality informed the tribunal that it has plans to set up decentralised mini aerobic compost units in various areas with the cooperation of residents’ associations. A similar facility is now functioning at Anaparambu in ward no.41, it said.