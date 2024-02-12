Thripunithura explosion: houses severely damaged, residents shaken

February 12, 2024 07:33 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - KOCHI

In the courtyard of a newly built two-storied house at Choorakkadu in Puthiyakavu division of Thripunithura municipality, stood a makeshift pandal that had been erected to celebrate the housewarming ceremony on Sunday. The house was among the numerous others that were heavily damaged in the explosion that ripped through an allegedly illegal firecracker storage unit at Choorakkadu, that left one dead and 16 injured on Monday morning.

“All windowpanes and all glass structures have been shattered, doors have come unhinged, roof tiles have been blown away, and the structure itself has developed cracks. Luckily, our child was away in our old rented home. Also, thank god that the explosion did not happen yesterday [Sunday] in which case many guests would have been in danger,” said Sreenath K.M., the house owner.

Not so far away, in Aishwarya Nagar, a residential colony, 29 houses suffered significant damage. Inside the houses, furniture was seen toppled, window blinds were off the hooks, and wardrobes had damaged doors after getting violently thrown open in the impact of the explosion. Outside, cars developed dents, windscreens were smashed and, in some cases, the vehicles could not be opened as the locks got damaged.

“There was a deafening sound with possible multiple explosions. We had no clue that firecrackers in such large volume were being stocked in the heart of a residential area. I have no idea how to get my house back in shape,” said K. Raveendran, a resident of Aishwarya Nagar.

An aged couple, the husband a heart patient, had to be rushed to the hospital after they complained of discomfort. The woman suffered injuries on her face from the glass shards. Vijaya Mohanan, 70 another resident, looked utterly disoriented, as he said, “I had a stent planted in my heart just ten days ago.”

Suresh George, a retired employee of BPCL, recollected how a man with severe burns and blood all over was thrown off and dumped at the foot of the compound wall separating his house from the explosion site. “He was lifted across the wall and rushed away in a plastic cover by the firefighters,” he said.

Awais Nazar, who runs a textile shop at Statue Junction about 2 kilometres from the site of the explosion, felt the tremor and heard a loud noise. “I checked the roof to see if something had fallen on it,” he said.

One of his employees, Pratheesh, received a panicked call from his mother about the explosion following which he rushed back. “I am grateful that my one-and-a-half-year old boy was spared unhurt. My mother was giving him a bath when the explosion happened,” said Mr. Pratheesh.

Ambika, 60, had her mobile phone hurled away from her ears in the impact of the explosion. She said she now had a ringing sound in her ear and difficulty in hearing.