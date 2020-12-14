Thripunithura Bypass included in Bharatmala Pariyojana project

Kochi

14 December 2020

The 8-km stretch will now be part of Kochi-Theni-Munnar Economic Corridor

The long overdue Thripunithura Bypass on NH 85, which was treated as fait accompli after it hit a dead end due to uncertainty over land acquisition, has got a fresh lease of life, as it has been included in the Centre’s Bharatmala Pariyojana project.

The 8-km-long stretch has thus been included in the Kochi-Theni-Munnar Economic Corridor, the preparation of whose detailed project report (DPR) is in progress thanks to concerted efforts by MPs, MLAs, and the action council constituted to realise the project.

Earlier this week, the Kochi office of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) had sent a letter to council president Alias A.V., saying that the Thripunithura Bypass was the proposal of the NH Division of the State PWD. Land acquisition that began in 1989 was not completed, and the notification got lapsed. It goes on to say, “Now, the portion of this bypass is coming under the project of Kochi-Theni-Munnar Economic Corridor under the Bharatmala Pariyojana Project. Its DPR is now in progress.”

This was after Mr. Alias sent a letter addressed as a public grievance to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). In it, he explained how there was little progress, although survey stones were laid on the Mattakuzhi-Thiruvankulam stretch. “Few people surrendered land, since the compensation was meagre. Furthermore, nothing happened, although an inspecting officer submitted a report on an alignment on the Thiruvankulam-Kundannoor stretch. The NH 85 is also strategically important due to the presence of the Southern Naval Command, Naval Armament Depot, NPOL, Kochi Refinery, Cochin Port, Vallarpadam Container Transshipment Terminal, Cochin Shipyard, and the LNG Terminal in the vicinity. Land measuring 12 hectares is yet to be acquired from 140 owners, with the result that they are not able to repair, sell, or mortgage their properties in the alignment which passes through three parliamentary and five Assembly constituencies,” the letter citing the 30-year grievance of the people read.

“Now that the NHAI has informed us of including the bypass in the Bharatmala project, people are hopeful that it will be realised in the near future,” Mr. Alias said.

Meanwhile, Benny Behanan, MP, who recently met the NHAI Director who oversees the agency’s Kerala projects and apprised him of the worsening traffic snarls in the eastern parts of Kochi owing to the delay in readying the Thripunithura Bypass, said the official immediately entrusted a regional official with the task of speeding up the land acquisition process. “He further told me that he would get back with progress about the project,” Mr. Behanan said.

Three MPs, including Mr. Behanan had earlier this year apprised Nithin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, of the urgency of readying the bypass.

“I have placed a request to get the minutes of the meeting, based on which a follow-up meeting could be held,” he added.

Anoop Jacob, MLA, who too was in the forefront of the movement demanding the bypass, said the 30-year stalemate over the stretch must end. Hundreds of families who are willing to surrender their land are in distress, even as traffic hold-ups have been worsening, he added.