Thripunithura blast: TRURA demands ban on fireworks display

February 16, 2024 07:19 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - KOCHI

Thripunithura Rajanagari Union of Residents Associations (TRURA), an apex body of the residents associations in Thripunithura municipality, has called for a blanket ban on fireworks display.

The association is set to organise a meeting in protest against the alleged apathy of authorities that led to the firecracker blast at Choorakkadu, which killed two, injured 25 and inflicted heavy damage to houses and properties in the neighbourhood. The meeting will be held near the Choorakkadu school on Saturday at 4.30 p.m. Families affected in the blast and members of the residents associations will participate.

TRURA blamed the authorities concerned for the tragedy. Firecrackers were handled in a careless manner. Over 300 houses were affected in the blast while few were left without homes. While the government machinery was prompt in responding to the tragedy, it failed in assessing the extent of damage even four days after the blast, TRURA accused. An emergency relief should be announced for repairing damage to houses.

TRURA pledged all support to the action council in its proposed legal fight.

