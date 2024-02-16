GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Thripunithura blast: TRURA demands ban on fireworks display

February 16, 2024 07:19 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Thripunithura Rajanagari Union of Residents Associations (TRURA), an apex body of the residents associations in Thripunithura municipality, has called for a blanket ban on fireworks display.

The association is set to organise a meeting in protest against the alleged apathy of authorities that led to the firecracker blast at Choorakkadu, which killed two, injured 25 and inflicted heavy damage to houses and properties in the neighbourhood. The meeting will be held near the Choorakkadu school on Saturday at 4.30 p.m. Families affected in the blast and members of the residents associations will participate.

TRURA blamed the authorities concerned for the tragedy. Firecrackers were handled in a careless manner. Over 300 houses were affected in the blast while few were left without homes. While the government machinery was prompt in responding to the tragedy, it failed in assessing the extent of damage even four days after the blast, TRURA accused. An emergency relief should be announced for repairing damage to houses.

TRURA pledged all support to the action council in its proposed legal fight.

Related Topics

Kochi / Kerala / explosion

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.